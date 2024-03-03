Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 5,030 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nuvei by 2,516.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 255,365 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Nuvei by 39.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 154,163 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Nuvei by 93.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 182,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 88,145 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nuvei by 681.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $26.44 on Friday. Nuvei Co. has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

