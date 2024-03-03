Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Down 4.3%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.93. 16,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 250,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCOM. Raymond James increased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCOM

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $729.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,350,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.