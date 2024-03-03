Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 117,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 72.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 172,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 72,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFSV opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.