Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of DIN stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $75.46. The firm has a market cap of $748.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,234,000 after purchasing an additional 64,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.