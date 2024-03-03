Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $149.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

