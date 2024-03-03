Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 67.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,713.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 175.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ stock opened at $447.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.93. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.79.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

