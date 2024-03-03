DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DV. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.94.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DV stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. Analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

