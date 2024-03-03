DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $40.00 at JMP Securities

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

DV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE DV opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. Research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock worth $785,313. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.