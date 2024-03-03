Douglas A. Robinson Sells 3,121 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $291.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

