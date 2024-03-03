Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Raised to $149.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $126.32 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $129.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.91.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after buying an additional 1,327,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,646,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $15,821,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

