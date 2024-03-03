Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DT opened at $49.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock valued at $754,943,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace



Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.



