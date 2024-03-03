Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Up 7.7 %
NASDAQ:WAVE opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.
