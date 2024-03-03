Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EDIT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Editas Medicine Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $861.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $11.91.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 81.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

