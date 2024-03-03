Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $10.53 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $861.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

