Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives $567.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $567.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,434,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $503,385,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $467,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $499.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $516.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $488.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.80.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.