Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ELEV. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Elevation Oncology from $1.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. venBio Partners LLC grew its stake in Elevation Oncology by 56.1% in the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,914,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,916 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $2,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Elevation Oncology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 101,441 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $1,368,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $1,275,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

