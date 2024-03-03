Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Ellington Financial worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,142,000 after buying an additional 918,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,202,000 after purchasing an additional 215,824 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 63,965 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ellington Financial

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Ellington Financial stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a current ratio of 46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

