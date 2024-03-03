Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Stock Position Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 9.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 25,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Employers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 1,721.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 12.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Employers during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE EIG opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.38 million. Employers had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 13.88%. Employers’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Employers

About Employers

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.