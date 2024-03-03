Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Endava from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Get Endava alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAVA

Endava Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

NYSE:DAVA opened at $39.10 on Friday. Endava has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Endava by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.