Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of EFXT opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $574.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.0184 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Enerflex by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 20,393,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454,383 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,824,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Enerflex by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,290,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,794,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,125,000. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

