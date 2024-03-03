Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $35.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

ENR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 207.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Energizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 11.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 85.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.73 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

