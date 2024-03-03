EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENLC. UBS Group raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.14.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

NYSE ENLC opened at $12.68 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 120.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 232.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

