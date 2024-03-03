Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the first quarter worth $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $3,016,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.98 and a beta of 1.98. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.34 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

