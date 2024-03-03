Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

Entegris stock opened at $138.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 536,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,347 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

