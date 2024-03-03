Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,585 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93,195,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,260,000 after purchasing an additional 527,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 205,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,749,000 after purchasing an additional 199,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $55.76.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

