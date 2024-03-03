Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 16,960.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,866,000 after buying an additional 1,772,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in New York Times by 65.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,929,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after acquiring an additional 763,474 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

New York Times Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:NYT opened at $43.15 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

