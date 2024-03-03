Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $211,000 in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBMF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $735,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,648,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,960,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DBMF stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

