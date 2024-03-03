Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.84.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

