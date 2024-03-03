EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives C$102.50 Average PT from Brokerages

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$102.88.

EQB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded EQB from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$101.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$85.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. EQB has a 1 year low of C$53.86 and a 1 year high of C$97.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$80.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

