Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kura Oncology, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Kura Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2027 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KURA stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.26 and a quick ratio of 16.71. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In other Kura Oncology news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at $856,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $41,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

