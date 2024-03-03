Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Short Interest Update

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 183,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ESQ. Raymond James initiated coverage on Esquire Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.01 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 21.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $47,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,586.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

