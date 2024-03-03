Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after buying an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $234.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $252.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

