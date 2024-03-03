Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESTA

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 339.52% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,064,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,794,571.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 946,612 shares during the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,680,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,473,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 399,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.