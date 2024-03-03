EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna increased their target price on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

EVTC opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 314.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 274.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

