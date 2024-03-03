EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Down 5.4%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 206,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,568,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVGO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in EVgo by 1,862.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 232,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 180.0% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVgo by 175.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

