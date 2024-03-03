ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.86.

ExlService Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,469,000 after acquiring an additional 905,144 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ExlService by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,910,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,925,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 248,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 135,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 408,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 239,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

