ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Raised to $36.00 at TD Cowen

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

EXLS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Get ExlService alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ExlService

ExlService Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 905,144 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,910,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,925,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 248,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 135,902 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 408,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 239,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.