Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Expro Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Expro Group stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -85.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $406.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.91 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expro Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 612.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

