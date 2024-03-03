Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 19,693 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $113.72 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $116.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,295 shares of company stock worth $1,275,874. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

