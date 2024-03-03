Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Virtu Financial worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

VIRT stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.