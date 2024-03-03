Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.58 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Several analysts have commented on RSG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

