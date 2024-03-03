Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Enpro worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Enpro by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at $22,342,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 204,319 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,950,000 after acquiring an additional 169,848 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enpro Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NPO opened at $155.52 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $167.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 146.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Activity at Enpro

In related news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

