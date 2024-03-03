Fermata Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 647.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,308 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.9% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 70.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $179.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.77. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

