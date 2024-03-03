Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Fiera Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

FSZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.79.

Fiera Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE:FSZ opened at C$8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$724.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.96. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.95.

Institutional Trading of Fiera Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fiera Capital by 170.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 430.00%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.