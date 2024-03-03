FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Cut to “Market Perform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of FIGS from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.77.

Get FIGS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIGS

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of FIGS opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.78 million, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. FIGS has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. FIGS’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $25,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $545,396.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 625,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,619,355.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $25,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,285 shares of company stock valued at $893,500 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FIGS by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in FIGS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 225,787 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.