FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Cut to $5.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.77.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $877.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. FIGS has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $545,396.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 625,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,355.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,311.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,285 shares of company stock valued at $893,500 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in FIGS by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FIGS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,390,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,115,000 after purchasing an additional 112,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FIGS by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,542,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after purchasing an additional 297,243 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FIGS by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FIGS by 121.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,079,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,340 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

