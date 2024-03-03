FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $4.85 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.75 to $4.85 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIGS. Barclays raised FIGS from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.77.

FIGS stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.78 million, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. FIGS’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,285 shares of company stock worth $893,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FIGS by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of FIGS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FIGS by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FIGS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

