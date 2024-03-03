FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,219 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FinVolution Group worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 7,903,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FinVolution Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FinVolution Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,595,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 128,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 193.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

