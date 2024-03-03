First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.75% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000.

IFV stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1781 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

