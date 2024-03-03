Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.98.

Separately, Barclays raised Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

FLUT opened at $216.00 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $220.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average is $95.71.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

